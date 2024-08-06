Maersk bids to burst PTP bubble as it reports record congestion-free month
The port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) reported a record-breaking month, without congestion, in July, but ...
Earlier today, The Loadstar reported that the port of Tanjung Pelepas’ (PTP) record-breaking month without congestion in July had been jeopardised after Maersk yesterday advised customers it would omit some calls there due to cargo backlogs.
A PTP spokesperson said: “While many ports in Malaysia, our neighbouring country, and across the globe are suffering from port congestion, PTP has remained unaffected. In fact, we have turned this challenge into an opportunity, showcasing our resilience and efficiency.
“This achievement refutes any false allegation with regards to congestion made by unknown sources without proper fact-checking.”
Indeed, a Maersk customer advisory yesterday said its Southern Star 071S service would omit Singapore and Sydney on two sailings “due to the congestion in Tanjung Pelepas and Singapore hubs”.
However, the Danish carrier has since retracted its claim, telling The Loadstar: “There is no congestion in Tanjung Pelepas and it seems to be an error in the customer advisory. It will be changed.”
A PTP spokesperson added: “PTP wishes to affirm that there is no congestion currently being experienced at its port terminal.”
