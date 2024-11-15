By Alessandro Pasetti 15/11/2024

The Kuehne + Nagel + IMC Logistics “strategic partnership” announced yesterday was quite surprising.

Or?

To say it left all in awe would be an overstatement, but surely it piqued curiosity in the sort of deal-making K+N is entertaining.

Unconventional, but to what extent?

The man leading the crew, insiders insist, has always been fully supportive of the internal restructuring. And to move the ’M&A needle’ for CEO Stefan Paul, bolt-on only, of course, is part of the game.

True, he is a CEO confronted ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN