BBG: Deutsche Bahn’s €14 billion Shenker sale faces decisive vote
BLOOMBERG reports: Deutsche Bahn AG’s planned €14.3 billion ($15.8 billion) sale of its logistics arm is ...
Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) management hasn’t been shy talking about transformational M&A that others had up their sleeve in freight forwarding this year.
In fact
Calling itself out of the Schenker race since the early innings of the auction because specialist, niche players are K+N’s mission in deal-making, it was K+N CFO Markus Blanka-Graff preliminarily telling equity analyst in early March that client churn from any Schenker takeover would “help us” grow organically.
That view came well before it was apparent that (then-smaller) ...
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports
Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article