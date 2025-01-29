Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal

Produktkonferenz DB SchenkerFoto: DB AG / Oliver Lang
Current chief executive of DB Schenker, Jochen Thewes, (pictured) is expected to take a seat on the board of Danish forwarder DSV after the takeover of its German rival is completed later this year.

“Subject to closing of the acquisition of Schenker AG, the Board of Directors currently has the intention to nominate Jochen Thewes for election as member of the Board of Directors for the shareholders’ decision at a future extraordinary general meeting.

“Jochen Thewes is currently group CEO in Schenker AG and has a wealth of executive logistics industry experience,” a statement from DSV said.

DSV’s board of directors has also nominated Sabine Bendiek and Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen to join it, and shareholders will vote on their nominations at the company’s next ordinary general meeting in March this year.

Ms Bendiek is a German national with extensive executive experience from international IT executive and non-executive leadership roles, and currently holds various non-executive board positions.

From 2021 to 2023 she held the positions of chief operating officer and chief people officer at German software conglomerate SAP.

Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen lives in Denmark and is group chief financial officer of consulting firm Cowi Holding and has international experience from executive financial leadership roles in various industries.

The news was revealed yesterday by The Loadstar’s DeskOne.

