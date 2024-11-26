By Alex Lennane 26/11/2024

Hong Kong International Airport yesterday celebrated the launch of its much-awaited three-runway system and new airport centre, which will increase the airport’s cargo handling capacity.

The three-runway system increases cargo capacity to 10m tonnes annually, and 120m passengers. The project included the expansion of Terminal 2, reconfiguration of the centre runway and installation of infrastructure and systems.

Cathay Pacific, which has finally got back to pre-pandemic levels of flying, said it would add more flights as it continued with its HK$100bn (US$12.8bn) investments over seven years.

Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam said: “The introduction of the three-runway system will be a landmark moment for Hong Kong, one that ushers in a new era of possibilities for our home hub and its aviation industry.

“I am particularly pleased that the successful completion of Cathay’s rebuild coincides with the opening of the three-runway system. We can now truly put the pandemic behind us and firmly focus on the future.

“As we look ahead to the many exciting opportunities the three-runway system will provide, we are eager to continue doing our part to elevate Hong Kong’s status as a world-leading international aviation hub, connecting Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and the world.”

Cathay carried 1.38m tonnes of cargo in 2023, up nearly 20% on the previous year, as it battled to restore services after Covid.

The airport itself saw volumes of 4.3m tonnes last year, securing it again the title of world’s busiest cargo airport in volume terms. The airport said earlier this year it was focusing on “high-value and fast-growing segments”, including ecommerce.

Last year Cainiao completed its Smart Gateway, while DHL’s central Asian hub expanded capacity by 50%. UPS also plans to establish a facility there.

One of Hong Kong’s more innovative moves has been to increase connectivity with the Greater Bay Area (GBA) with a sea-air transhipment operation, which allows for screening, palletisation and cargo acceptance to be completed upstream in Dongguan Logistics Park, with a similar operation for inbound cargo.

The airport noted: “The new model revolutionises the way HKIA supports transhipment, and will reinforce HKIA’s role as the most important international cargo gateway for the GBA.”

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for Hong Kong’s administration, said : “The 3RS [three-runway system] will significantly increase the passenger and cargo handling capacity of HKIA. With the distinct advantages of the strong support from the motherland and our connectivity to the world, Hong Kong will maintain and enhance its status as an international aviation hub, to better dovetail with the macro strategies of the 14th five-year plan and Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

Construction began in August 2016, with the reclamation of 650 ha of land completed in about four years. The 3,800-metre runway began operations in July 2022.