By Alex Lennane 19/02/2025

Deutsche Bahn (DB) has received the final payout from an ’air cargo cartel’, after Cathay Pacific reached a confidential settlement with the German group.

DB had set up DB Barnsdale specifically to pursue damages on behalf of DB Schenker and other forwarders and shippers, and it has secured 65 settlements worth nearly €700m, which, it claimed today, was “a victory for justice and fair competition”.

Not everyone agrees.

Following Lufthansa Cargo’s undisclosed settlement with DB Barnsdale in 2019, airline executives were indignant that ...

