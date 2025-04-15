By Alex Lennane 15/04/2025

Hong Kong’s sea port may be in terminal decline, but its airport has topped the list of the cargo airport rankings again, while ecommerce triggered overall airfreight volume growth in 2024.

ACI’s latest provisional data on last year’s top airports puts Hong Kong firmly at the top again, with 14% more throughput last year than 2023, close to 5m tonnes, and a post-Covid recovery, with volumes up 2.7% on 2019.

Shanghai came second, up from third in 2023, with volumes up nearly ...

