By Alex Lennane 12/03/2025

Cathay Cargo’s 2024 results were boosted by ecommerce and electronics, giving it a 11% hike in volumes.

As Cathay Pacific announced its financial results, it said it had seen a second consecutive year of solid financial performance, with the second half in particular driven by “elevated cargo demand, higher passenger volumes, lower fuel prices and higher cost efficiencies compared with the previous year”.

It did not break out the profit (or loss) achieved in cargo, simply revealing that cargo revenue rose 8.3%, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN