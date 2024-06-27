FW: Shuttered California LTL carrier files for bankruptcy

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Shuttered California LTL carrier files for bankruptcy

GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES

ID 35812962 © Bizoon | Dreamstime.com
FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Less-than-truckload carrier Tony’s Express of Fontana, California, has filed for bankruptcy protection, nearly three months after it abruptly ceased operations by notifying around 200 truck drivers, warehouse workers and office personnel via text message that they no longer had jobs.

John H. Ohle, president and sole shareholder of Tony’s Express, bought the company in May 2023 from brothers Anthony “Tony” Raluy and George Raluy. Their father started the business in 1954.

Less than a year after acquiring Tony’s Express, Ohle shuttered operations of the 70-year-old carrier by sending workers a text message on March 28. The message, which was obtained by FreightWaves, notified employees that the company was closing its doors that day and could not cover the previous week’s payroll or workers’ paid time off…

To read the full post, please click here.

