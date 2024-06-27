FW: Shuttered California LTL carrier files for bankruptcy

By LoadstarEditorial 28/06/2024

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Less-than-truckload carrier Tony’s Express of Fontana, California, has filed for bankruptcy protection, nearly three months after it abruptly ceased operations by notifying around 200 truck drivers, warehouse workers and office personnel via text message that they no longer had jobs.

John H. Ohle, president and sole shareholder of Tony’s Express, bought the company in May 2023 from brothers Anthony “Tony” Raluy and George Raluy. Their father started the business in 1954.

Less than a year after acquiring Tony’s Express, Ohle shuttered operations of the 70-year-old carrier by sending workers a text message on March 28. The message, which was obtained by FreightWaves, notified employees that the company was closing its doors that day and could not cover the previous week’s payroll or workers’ paid time off…

