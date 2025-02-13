Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Pennsylvania trucking company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTSR: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING

AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTSR: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING

A man explores a tower of cubes with the word Risk. Search and correction of errors and failures. Risk management, cost assessment, and business and investment safety. Strengthen business resilience
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Turk Transportation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. 

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company, owned by Mehmet Uzun, offers interstate general freight services, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website

According to Turk Transportation’s four-page voluntary petition, the company has up to $1 million in assets and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million. The petition states the company has up to 49 creditors…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves

    Most read news

    Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays

    More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers

    Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'

    How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US

    Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted

    Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers

    Surging China-Europe railfreight could hit the buffers if Red Sea crisis ends

    US warehouse space will be at a premium this year, cargo owners warned

    Chinese New Year blurs visibility in an uncertain airfreight market

    Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals

    Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn

    HMM reports 500% rise in operating profit, and eyes fleet and route expansion