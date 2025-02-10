Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: Jack Cooper-GM relationship under siege, cars not loaded on to JC trucks

ID 149607207 © Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com
FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Just weeks after Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) canceled its contract for auto-hauling services by Jack Cooper, the GM-Jack Cooper relationship is also over, at least for now, with both sides claiming it was the other company’s fault.

On Friday, the Detroit Free Press reported that GM had stopped providing Jack Cooper with cars to be transported. Late Friday, GM (NYSE: GM) released a statement that said the relationship had deteriorated to the point that no cars were being loaded and that the auto carrier was taking other steps…

To read the full post, please click here.

