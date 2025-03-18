Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption

dreamstime_s_210613630
© Tupungato
By

Forever 21, the US clothing retailer, has gone down shouting: it has squarely blamed its latest Chapter 11 bankruptcy on de minimis exemptions creating unfair competition. 

Owing its transport and logistics providers some $2m, it filed a Chapter 11 petition on Sunday, noting it operates in a “highly competitive retail environment”. 

Stephen Coulombe, the co-chief restructuring officer noted: “The debtors’ business has been materially and negatively impacted by the ability for online retailers to take advantage of the “de minimis exemption” which ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues de minimis exemptions Forever 21 Talking shop: the retail business The e-commerce equation

    Most read news

    Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport

    China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC

    Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline

    TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in

    Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts

    Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities

    Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships

    US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide

    Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade

    Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping

    'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container

    Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership

    Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results

    US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs

    Video footage shows moment of impact between Solong and US tanker

    Yang Ming reports massive rise in profit, and orders more ships