FW: March supply chain data craters following inventory pull-forward

FW: Walmart rolls forward with brokerage – what it means for Amazon
FREIGHTWAVES reports: Trucking companies in Walmart Transportation’s network have recently started receiving emails about Walmart’s new ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
A monthly survey of supply chain manager sentiment logged its third-fastest rate of decline in March, with only an early-COVID reading and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggering bigger moves in the 9-year-old dataset.
The Logistics Managers’ Index fell 5.6 percentage points to 57.1, the lowest reading since August and a significant step down from the first two months of the year, which provided the highest readings since June 2022. (The LMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article