FW: Lawmaker blames FedEx pressure and Trump bungling for de minimis U-turn

By LoadstarEditorial 17/02/2025

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for flip-flopping on canceling import benefits for inexpensive e-commerce products shipped from China and suggested that Fred Smith, chairman of express delivery giant FedEx Corp., played a role in last week’s sudden reversal.

The Connecticut congresswoman and the National Council of Textile Organizations called on the Trump administration to go further and entirely ban de minimis – a mechanism that allows goods under $800 in value to enter the ...

