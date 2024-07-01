Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Even with 21% of the fleet parked, freighters will continue hauling a large share of ...
RXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAY
RXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAY
Government and industry have found themselves at a crossroads in which the latter must choose resilience over short-term cost if supply chains are to continue functioning amid deteriorating geopolitical relations.
Dr Walter Kemmsies, shipping advisor for The Kemmsies Group, told The Loadstar that the US and European governments were pushing a fundamental remodelling of trade in response to fracturing globalisation.
“Look at what the US has been doing, and is continuing to do – it is remaking the structure of its economy and remaking itself, with the ultimate aim being that it will build everything either at home or as close to home as possible,” he said.
“The present administration has made it very clear that it wants to make everything in the US, which means more than just computer chips and electric vehicles – which is all the press seems to have focused on. It wants [to make] medicine, medical equipment, anything it consumes.”
Under President Biden, the US has introduced a range of sweeping reforms, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows a government panel to determine critical industries entitled to federal funding to help with growth.
It had passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, allocating some $1.2trn for transport and infrastructure spending, with almost half set aside for new projects.
“This is all nothing less than a serious remodelling of the country, and it is likely to impact trade. You are seeing similar moves being made in Europe too, which means there are some big questions looming for shippers and their logistics partners,” said Dr Kemmsies.
“If you are international trade-oriented, and if you see the major economies stepping back from international trade, it is not going to look good for you. But equally, they also need to be asking themselves whether they want it cheap, or they want it resilient.”
DHL has been one voice challenging the purported decline of globalisation, with its most recent Global Connectedness report suggesting that, despite a series of political crises, including wars in Europe and the Middle East, its globalisation index remains at a near record high.
Measuring impact from global and political events and trends on trade flows, people, and capital across more than 180 countries, the report noted that in spite of the diminishing links between China and the US, the two ranked among the most connected countries in the world.
And while it suggested regionalisation was declining globally, it noted that North America was seeing a notable trend towards near-shoring, echoing Dr Kemmsies’ assertion that the US was looking to “bring it all back home”.
Listen to the latest News in Brief Podcast for a quick recap of last week’s supply chain news and insight into what you might see this week:
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Why super Singapore has become boxed in
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article