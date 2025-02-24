By Stuart Todd 24/02/2025

Rail containers from China en route to Europe but held up in Russia, some for months, are being returned to their point of origin, The Loadstar understands.

In October, the Putin administration issued a directive broadening restrictions on goods with a potentially dual use – ie, civil and military – which had immediate and significant repercussions for containers on trains from China bound for Europe via Russia.

Last month, Alice Arduini, CEO of Italy-based freight forwarder ...

