By Alex Lennane 14/05/2025

Volga-Dnepr, the Russian operator of AN-124s, has called Canada’s attempt to give one of its aircraft to Ukraine a hijacking.

The company has been offline in most of the western world, but contacted The Loadstar to lash out at the plan for one of its AN-124s, which has been held at Toronto Airport since February 2022 after delivering Covid-19 test kits.

It said: “Volga-Dnepr Airlines unexpectedly encountered a pirate hijacking of its aircraft seized in Canada, a country once chosen to host ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN