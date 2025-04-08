AirBridgeCargo eyes a return to the skies

By Alex Lennane 08/04/2025

It’s hard to know where it is getting its geopolitical confidence from, but AirBridgeCargo, the Russian-owned freighter airline which was forced to halt operations with its Boeing fleet, has said it might resume operations this year.

ABC suspended operations after sanctions were imposed in 2022, but said in recent financial statements it was “monitoring the changing geopolitical situation and expects that in 2025 there will be an opportunity to implement plans to resume operational activities”.

Its focus is expected to be “partnerships ...

