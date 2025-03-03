MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

By Alex Lennane 03/03/2025

A small MSC containership at the Ukrainian port of Odessa was hit by a Russian ballistic missile at the weekend.

The feeder vessel, the 1,100teu MSC Levante F, was damaged, and two port staff injured.

Maritime Executive reports.

