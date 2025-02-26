By Alexander Whiteman 26/02/2025

Forwarders say they are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with changes in European and US sanctions policy.

Several have told The Loadstar it had become “a full-time position” monitoring updates to sanctions on Russia and on businesses doing business in the country.

“Has it?” one forwarder responded when told the Council of Europe had on Monday unveiled a new package of sanctions.

This, the 16th round of sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN