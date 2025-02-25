By LoadstarEditorial 25/02/2025

An Israeli forwarder has been handed a two-year jail stretch for breaching US sanctions on Russia by sending some 160 shipments of aircraft parts and avionics worth $2m.

49-year-old Gal Haimovich was given the custodial sentence on Friday, and also faces three years of supervised release and forfeiture of the more than $2m he made in the scam, which involved deceiving US companies on the true destination of shipments.

A US Department of Justice statement said ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN