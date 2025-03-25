Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
The port of Cape Town is facing significant congestion, which is set to worsen this ...
China cannot be written off completely from supply chains, despite tension with the US and manufacturing shifts towards South-east Asia, according to CMA CGM’s chief commercial officer, Vikash Anand.
At the Sea Asia conference in Singapore today, Mr Vikash said: “If you look at the absolute terms of its (China’s) economy, it’s still positive. These shifts are really diversification more than anything else. Whether 10 years later, it’ll be different, we can’t say. But as of now, ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Calling all shippers!
Please give us a minute of your time to answer the following questions:
Comment on this article