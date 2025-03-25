Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

By Alison Koo 25/03/2025

China cannot be written off completely from supply chains, despite tension with the US and manufacturing shifts towards South-east Asia, according to CMA CGM’s chief commercial officer, Vikash Anand.

At the Sea Asia conference in Singapore today, Mr Vikash said: “If you look at the absolute terms of its (China’s) economy, it’s still positive. These shifts are really diversification more than anything else. Whether 10 years later, it’ll be different, we can’t say. But as of now, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN