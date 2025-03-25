Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

Artist impression of container ship built for CMA CGM – Credit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
Computer render of CMA CGM methanol vessel. Credit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
By

China cannot be written off completely from supply chains, despite tension with the US and manufacturing shifts towards South-east Asia, according to CMA CGM’s chief commercial officer, Vikash Anand.

At the Sea Asia conference in Singapore today, Mr Vikash said: “If you look at the absolute terms of its (China’s) economy, it’s still positive. These shifts are really diversification more than anything else. Whether 10 years later, it’ll be different, we can’t say. But as of now, ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China-US trade dispute CMA CGM Sea Asia Conference 2025

    Most read news

    Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time

    Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

    Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit

    'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth

    Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight

    US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO

    'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines

    DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms

    FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'

    Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire

    Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks

    CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium

    Small businesses fearful as DOGE has USPS revamp in its sights

    Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

    Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO

    US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'