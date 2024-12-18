Down Under: Targets for 2025? Let's look, there's a few
Pursuing opportunities
We are done 2024, off you go… but here comes 2025 – oh no! Flying Low
The Australian airline industry continues to be a duopoly and without the political courage from either major party to change the status quo, Australian businesses and consumers will continue to be stiffed with high prices and low levels of services.
Hiding in plane sight
This year, I wrote a series of stories titled “Dark Skies” and “Not so Bonza” about the sad state of ...
