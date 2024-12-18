By Mr Joy 18/12/2024

We are done 2024, off you go… but here comes 2025 – oh no! Flying Low

The Australian airline industry continues to be a duopoly and without the political courage from either major party to change the status quo, Australian businesses and consumers will continue to be stiffed with high prices and low levels of services.

Hiding in plane sight

This year, I wrote a series of stories titled “Dark Skies” and “Not so Bonza” about the sad state of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN