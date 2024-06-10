Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?

Scan
ID 36747993 © Bacho12345 | Dreamstime.com
By

The financial gurus have helped us read certain signs and spot valuable trends in the financial markets…

… while it’s crystal clear what’s driving strength in US stock valuations…

… just as tech-related warnings are ever-recurring.

But it’s through the lens of the Magic Four in container shipping (via Mærsk), integrated logistics (via DHL Group) and freight forwarding (thanks to rivals DSV and Kuehne + Nagel) that we can try to explain what’s going on in various subsets of transport and logistics, as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high

    Large shippers are keeping inventory high, fearing a Canadian rail strike could come sooner than ...

    AP Moller - Maersk Canada Border Services Agency Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association Canadian National Canadian National Railway Canadian Pacific Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern CN CPKC Maersk Rutherford Global Logistics Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)
    Jun 4, 20240 Comments

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk DP-DHL DSV Kuehne + Nagel Watch the downside 1.0 Arise surcharges Bunker Adjustment Factor Surcharge (BAF) Fossil Fuel Fee Surcharge (FFF) Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) Shipping fuel

    Most read news

    Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings

    Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning

    'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge

    Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high

    More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets

    Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway

    Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement

    Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers

    Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections

    Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic

    Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!

    Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport

    Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders

    Temu faces stricter rules as EU also clamps down on ecomm

    Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel

    Maersk withdraws TP20 service and ups profit guidance