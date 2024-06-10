FT: Christmas shipments rush risks deepening supply chain crisis, warns Maersk boss
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: A sudden rush to order shipments for the festive period risks deepening ...
The financial gurus have helped us read certain signs and spot valuable trends in the financial markets…
… while it’s crystal clear what’s driving strength in US stock valuations…
… just as tech-related warnings are ever-recurring.
But it’s through the lens of the Magic Four in container shipping (via Mærsk), integrated logistics (via DHL Group) and freight forwarding (thanks to rivals DSV and Kuehne + Nagel) that we can try to explain what’s going on in various subsets of transport and logistics, as ...
Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections
Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic
Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!
Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article