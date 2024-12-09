Unsold GXO – Vertical integration in logistics? You must be kidding
Forget that myth
We are done with 2024, off you go… but here comes 2025 – oh no!
Which Australian transport company will you buy in 2025?
M&A scouting mode on, but be patient.
A hard year’s shipping, storing and transporting
It really does seem like yesterday when I started typing my first column of the year.
Time is a funny concept; its unit of measurement doesn’t change but in the past five years it looks like it is accelerating. I am grateful to ...
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article