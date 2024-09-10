Stink bug threat triggers new rules on cargo to Australia and New Zealand
Australia’s department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has said that the 2024-25 BMSB [Brown ...
(This is part II of Mr Joy’s ’Dark skies – pain in the air down under’ published on 29 August.)
As the ramifications of the second Australian airline being placed in administration this year continue, here’s a worthy reminder: the seeds of its demise were indirectly created in the early 1950s.
One born every minute
No sooner than the dust is settling over the smouldering remains of Bonza and Rex, comes an announcement that yet another entrant is preparing ...
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch
Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet
Canada imposes new air cargo security rules in response to threats
