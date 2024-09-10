Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Dark Skies down under – a government-enabled cartel

No Entry Sign
ID 7883585 © Maxim Bulat | Dreamstime.com
By

(This is part II of Mr Joy’s ’Dark skies – pain in the air down under’ published on 29 August.)

As the ramifications of the second Australian airline being placed in administration this year continue, here’s a worthy reminder: the seeds of its demise were indirectly created in the early 1950s.

One born every minute

No sooner than the dust is settling over the smouldering remains of Bonza and Rex, comes an announcement that yet another entrant is preparing ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Australia Bonza Koala Qantas Rex Supply chain radar Analyst corner China sell-side analysts The near-shoring shift

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

    Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet

    Canada imposes new air cargo security rules in response to threats

    Hey, Wan Hai – do you wanna be in my gang?

    Another boost for India as Apple signals iPhone Pro production shift

    UK hauliers welcome MSC purchase of rival and eye new box line deals

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    Q4 air cargo surge expected, but e-commerce will dominate capacity