Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Combined Kuehne & DHL GFF? A world-beating pure-play forwarder

Alligator
ID 2855528 © Hartemink | Dreamstime.com
By

The message from Mr Market yesterday, Donald 2.0 President Day, was unequivocal: the “Trump trade” is going be a boon for domestic road freight yet, really, neither air nor ocean freight forwarding would benefit over the medium term.

How to react, planning for tough times ahead for the major asset-light logistics providers, carries particular significance for DHL Group (value: -22% YTD, at 52-week lows) and Kuehne + Nagel (-28% YTD, ditto), specifically with regard to their forwarding propositions.

To some extent too, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Break-up DHL Global Forwarding Kuehne + Nagel M&A radar Vertical consolidation DSV Say's Law model

    Most read news

    What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?

    No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate

    Ripples from standstill at strike-bound Canadian ports could spread inland

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Cargo operations at Brazil's Guarulhos Airport on brink of collapse

    Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    Typhoon Kong-ray creates congestion at Shanghai, Ningbo and Kaohsiung

    Carriers drop calls at Hamburg after congestion builds at CTA

    Port of Valencia slowly gets back to work after floods from rainstorms

    Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers

    Air cargo capacity squeeze could linger 'until the end of the decade'

    ONE enjoys huge profit rise – every eastbound transpac ship full

    DFDS pulls out of €500m Ekol takeover bid

    Red Sea crisis provides a bonus for Chinese container manufacturers