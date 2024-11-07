By Alessandro Pasetti 07/11/2024

The message from Mr Market yesterday, Donald 2.0 President Day, was unequivocal: the “Trump trade” is going be a boon for domestic road freight yet, really, neither air nor ocean freight forwarding would benefit over the medium term.

How to react, planning for tough times ahead for the major asset-light logistics providers, carries particular significance for DHL Group (value: -22% YTD, at 52-week lows) and Kuehne + Nagel (-28% YTD, ditto), specifically with regard to their forwarding propositions.

To some extent too, ...

