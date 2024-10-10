Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CHRW: 'Elongated' air peak season – key takeaways for 2025 planning

GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT

GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT

trends
By

… sourced from CH Robinson’s blog, published today: “The Elongated Air Peak Season: Key Takeaways for 2025 Planning“.

An excerpt follows:

After a difficult 2023, this year has been one of resurgence for the air market. Unlike a typical year’s air peak season, which ranges from early fall to the Chinese New Year, 2024 has seen an early, extended period of heightened activity. Booming demand for e-commerce from Asia, air diversions from disruptions in the Red Sea, and shippers using air to mitigate the effects of the U.S. East and Gulf Coast port strike have all contributed to the usual peak season. Elevated air freight demand has carried on for three quarters and shows no signs of slowing down as we near the end of 2024.

As shippers plan for 2025, this extended air peak season has added another layer of complexity as forecasting is less reliable than ever. However, there is much to be learned from this abnormal air peak season that can help shippers head into 2025 more prepared for whichever direction the market goes…

More here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson

    Most read news

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    Fans of American toilet paper in Poland back on a roll

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    Insurance moves to the fore as US ports start to deal with delayed cargo