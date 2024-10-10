CHRW: 'Elongated' air peak season – key takeaways for 2025 planning

By LoadstarEditorial 10/10/2024

… sourced from CH Robinson’s blog, published today: “The Elongated Air Peak Season: Key Takeaways for 2025 Planning“.

An excerpt follows:

After a difficult 2023, this year has been one of resurgence for the air market. Unlike a typical year’s air peak season, which ranges from early fall to the Chinese New Year, 2024 has seen an early, extended period of heightened activity. Booming demand for e-commerce from Asia, air diversions from disruptions in the Red Sea, and shippers using air to mitigate the effects of the U.S. East and Gulf Coast port strike have all contributed to the usual peak season. Elevated air freight demand has carried on for three quarters and shows no signs of slowing down as we near the end of 2024.

As shippers plan for 2025, this extended air peak season has added another layer of complexity as forecasting is less reliable than ever. However, there is much to be learned from this abnormal air peak season that can help shippers head into 2025 more prepared for whichever direction the market goes…

