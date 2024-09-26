Chapman Freeborn appoints Allen Liu as president of the Greater China region

Airlines face Q4 capacity 'balancing act' as they weigh up ecommerce potential
Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has made a further deal to operate freighters for Amazon ...
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
Chapman Freeborn has appointed Allen Liu (above) as president of its expanded operations across Greater China.
Mr Liu joined Chapman Freeborn in 2021 as director north Asia, and began to set up regional offices in southern China. Prior to that he was regional sales manager APAC for AirBridgeCargo. He has also worked for Aeroflot and Jade Cargo.
But he is no stranger to the charter broker – he spent five years working there as senior manager cargo China, between 2013 and 2018.
“For more than twenty years, Chapman Freeborn has been making steady progress in the vibrant Chinese market with six offices in major cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu and Hong Kong,” he said.
“This appointment is proof of Chapman Freeborn’s commitment to the Chinese market, which has grown significantly in recent years.
“I look forward to leading our team in China and leveraging the Group’s more than fifty years of experience to continually innovate our services and strengthen Chapman Freeborn’s competitive position in China.”
Mr Liu will oversee all freight operations in the region as part of the broker’s long-term strategy to deepen its commitment to the Chinese market.
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore
Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article