Chapman Freeborn appoints Allen Liu as president of the Greater China region

By Alex Lennane 26/09/2024

Chapman Freeborn has appointed Allen Liu (above) as president of its expanded operations across Greater China.

Mr Liu joined Chapman Freeborn in 2021 as director north Asia, and began to set up regional offices in southern China. Prior to that he was regional sales manager APAC for AirBridgeCargo. He has also worked for Aeroflot and Jade Cargo.

But he is no stranger to the charter broker – he spent five years working there as senior manager cargo China, between 2013 and 2018.

“For more than twenty years, Chapman Freeborn has been making steady progress in the vibrant Chinese market with six offices in major cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu and Hong Kong,” he said.

“This appointment is proof of Chapman Freeborn’s commitment to the Chinese market, which has grown significantly in recent years.

“I look forward to leading our team in China and leveraging the Group’s more than fifty years of experience to continually innovate our services and strengthen Chapman Freeborn’s competitive position in China.”

Mr Liu will oversee all freight operations in the region as part of the broker’s long-term strategy to deepen its commitment to the Chinese market.