Chapman Freeborn appoints Allen Liu president of Greater China region
Chapman Freeborn has appointed Allen Liu (above) as president of its expanded operations across Greater China. Mr Liu ...
Bernando Nunes has returned Chapman Freeborn as its new chief operating officer.
Mr Nunes joins the broker from WorldACD where he spent nine months, first as an external advisor before going full-time as the data platform’s director of innovation from June until his departure at the start of the month.
Commenting on the appointment, Chapman’s CEO Eric Erbacher said: “This is an exciting time for Chapman Freeborn, and I am confident that Bernardo’s leadership will help us reach new heights as we work towards our 2030 vision and beyond – I look forward to working closely with him.”
This is not Mr Nunes’ first time with Chapman, having previously served as its director of transformation in analytics from 2021 until 2022.
Noting that he brings 25 years’ experience in airfreight to the role, Mr Erbacher added: “Bernardo will be managing daily operations across the Chapman Freeborn group to achieve strategic objectives and foster long-term sustainable growth.”
For his part, Mr Nunes said that he was “thrilled” to be back at Chapman and looked forward to again working with Mr Erbacher and the team.
Other roles have seen Mr Nunes serve for Portuguese flag carrier TAP Air Portugal, cargo.one, and LG Electronics Portugal, where he held a variety of roles over an eight-year period, including supply chain director and logistics director.
“We will utilise Chapman Freeborn’s decades of knowledge and experience to further cement our place as the leading air charterer,” said Mr Nunes of his new position.
