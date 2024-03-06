Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Chapman Freeborn announces two new regional presidents

Mark and Allen
By

Air charterer Chapman Freeborn has appointed Mark Thibault as president, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Alain Champonnois as president, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA), as it looks to expand its presence in both regions. 

CEO Eric Erbacher said: “Mark and Alain are both extremely experienced aviation professionals and we welcome them to the Chapman Freeborn team. 

“Their decades of expertise, combined with their local market knowledge for their respective regions, gives me every confidence that they will be extremely successful in their new roles.” 

Mr Thibault has been in business aviation for 40 years, holding business, quality, safety and senior management roles at well-known operators in the Middle East, Asia and the US. 

He said: “The opportunities in APAC are tremendous. I’m looking forward to working with new colleagues and clients across the region.” 

Mr Champonnois held senior positions in business aviation for more than 25 years and is set to focus on accelerating Chapman Freeborn’s growth in IMEA. 

He said: “I look forward to sharing my expertise in the region and driving Chapman Freeborn’s services forward at a strategic level. The IMEA market is growing and there are a lot of exciting opportunities.” 

Chapman Freeborn recently opened an office in Saudi Arabia in response to the growing demand in the IMEA region. 

