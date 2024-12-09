News in Brief Podcast | Week 50 | Customs struggles, strikes and soaring rates  

By Charlotte Goldstone 09/12/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains what is needed at the US border to keep up with growing volumes, and how airlines are maturing in their capacity-booking offerings. Ms Lennane then discusses her recent scoop involving management shifts at Chapman Freeborn.

Ms Goldstone offers a situation update for looming strikes on the US East and Gulf coasts and government ports in India.

Finally, they both give a brief rundown of last week’s freight rates for both ocean and air.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 10 minutes!