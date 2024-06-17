Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
Fresh warnings of further spot freight rate rises were issued on the first day of ...
Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have cut box throughput in the region by 90% and, amid escalating insurance costs, it seems it will take more than naval support to lure carriers back to the region any time soon.
According to a US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report, re-routing vessels around Africa has added some 11,000 nautical miles and $1m in fuel costs to voyages, but from a financial perspective, this compares favourably with taking Red Sea routes in crisis conditions.
The report says: “For many shipping companies, combined costs of crew bonuses, war-risk insurance – roughly 1,000% more than pre-war costs – and Suez transit fees make the additional time and financial costs of travelling around Africa less expensive.
“As of mid-February, insurance premiums for Red Sea transits have risen to 0.7% to 1% of a ship’s total value, compared with less than 0.1% prior to [the escalation of Houthi attacks against a broader range of vessels in] December 2023.”
To date, the report notes, “at least” 65 countries have been affected by the attacks, well outside the Houthis purported scope and indicative of the Iran-backed rebels’ inability to differentiate between targets and non-targets.
In that time, more than a dozen commercial vessels have been hit in drone and missile attacks, with UK-owned cargo ship Rubymar being sunk in March, while in November the rebels claimed to have seized the Israel-linked Galaxy Leader.
However, Japanese officials later claimed this was an NYK-operated vessel, with a 25-person multinational crew – their present whereabouts has become something of a mystery, with the last update, seemingly from the EU, in April.
Meanwhile, the attacks have persisted, with UK Maritime Trade Operations having reported two over the weekend, including one on a Greece-owned coal carrier, forcing its crew to abandon ship in the Mediterranean.
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
