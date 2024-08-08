Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Analysis: Forward Air – the tortuous road to that 'magical break-even point'

MAGIC
ID 38689486 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

Mergers and acquisitions can turn into a nightmare both when announced and when execution starts.

With Greeneville, Tennessee-based Forward Air (FWRD), we have obviously gone through the former stage (extensively covered by Premium).

As far as the latter aspect, however, is concerned, we are in the very early innings but yesterday’s post-US market disclosure of Q2 24 figures fully focused on any possible value-accretive hints stemming from this disastrous M&A story.

Notably, the stock surged in after-hours trade to $26.5, +17.8% on the ...

    Topics

    Topics

    Forward Air M&A radar Omni Logistics private equity

