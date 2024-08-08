DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update
Mergers and acquisitions can turn into a nightmare both when announced and when execution starts.
With Greeneville, Tennessee-based Forward Air (FWRD), we have obviously gone through the former stage (extensively covered by Premium).
As far as the latter aspect, however, is concerned, we are in the very early innings but yesterday’s post-US market disclosure of Q2 24 figures fully focused on any possible value-accretive hints stemming from this disastrous M&A story.
Notably, the stock surged in after-hours trade to $26.5, +17.8% on the ...
USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy
Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?
Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices
Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos
MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity
Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?
DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America
Air rate anger from Bangladesh exporters as carriers 'cash in' on logjams
Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'
News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market
Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas
China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases
