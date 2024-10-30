CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
A growing cargo crunch seems to be prompting container lines serving Indian trades to devise ...
The fundamentals of demand and supply in the container shipping market have been at work in the transatlantic trade in recent weeks, demonstrating once again how much the market is governed by basic economic laws.
Here comes a bit of healthy reporting today.
While spot freight rates on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades have been on a long downward slope for weeks now, the Europe-North America routes have been remarkably robust by comparison: last week’s World Container Index (WCI) from Drewry saw ...
Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings
Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N
Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins
Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?
Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article