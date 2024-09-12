WSJ: Chinese cargo cranes at US ports pose espionage risk, probe finds

By LoadstarEditorial 12/09/2024

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Chinese cargo cranes used at U.S. seaports around the country have embedded technology that could allow Beijing to covertly gain access to the machines, making them vulnerable to espionage and disruption, according to a yearlong congressional investigation.

The probe, conducted jointly by the Republican majorities of the House Homeland Security Committee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, found that the China-based manufacturer of the cranes, ZPMC, had at times pressured port operators to allow the company to maintain remote access.