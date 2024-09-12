WSJ: Chinese cargo cranes at US ports pose espionage risk, probe finds

WSJ: Walmart to offer logistics outside its own marketplace sales
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports: (The retailer’s new services for third-party sellers take a page from ...
ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES
ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:
Chinese cargo cranes used at U.S. seaports around the country have embedded technology that could allow Beijing to covertly gain access to the machines, making them vulnerable to espionage and disruption, according to a yearlong congressional investigation.
The probe, conducted jointly by the Republican majorities of the House Homeland Security Committee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, found that the China-based manufacturer of the cranes, ZPMC, had at times pressured port operators to allow the company to maintain remote access.
“Some ports insist on securing their assets, but many cave to the pressure,” the report said, adding that ZPMC had shown particular interest in requesting remote access to its cranes located on the West Coast. Pushing back on ZPMC’s requests, it said, is “difficult for customers who are looking to get the lowest price or guarantee a robust warranty policy.”
Though ostensibly done for diagnostic and maintenance purposes, the committees said the cellular modems built into the cranes could potentially allow access by the Chinese government due to the country’s national-security laws that mandate companies cooperate with state intelligence agencies. In some cases, the investigation uncovered instances where cranes came with cellular modems installed without the knowledge of port authorities and done so beyond the scope of contracts with ZPMC…
The full post is here.
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates
The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article