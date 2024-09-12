Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WSJ: Chinese cargo cranes at US ports pose espionage risk, probe finds

ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES

ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES

Chess game. Two team stand confront each other on China and USA national flags. Trade war concept.
© Tanita Chunsiripongpann
By

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Chinese cargo cranes used at U.S. seaports around the country have embedded technology that could allow Beijing to covertly gain access to the machines, making them vulnerable to espionage and disruption, according to a yearlong congressional investigation.

The probe, conducted jointly by the Republican majorities of the House Homeland Security Committee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, found that the China-based manufacturer of the cranes, ZPMC, had at times pressured port operators to allow the company to maintain remote access

“Some ports insist on securing their assets, but many cave to the pressure,” the report said, adding that ZPMC had shown particular interest in requesting remote access to its cranes located on the West Coast. Pushing back on ZPMC’s requests, it said, is “difficult for customers who are looking to get the lowest price or guarantee a robust warranty policy.”

Though ostensibly done for diagnostic and maintenance purposes, the committees said the cellular modems built into the cranes could potentially allow access by the Chinese government due to the country’s national-security laws that mandate companies cooperate with state intelligence agencies. In some cases, the investigation uncovered instances where cranes came with cellular modems installed without the knowledge of port authorities and done so beyond the scope of contracts with ZPMC…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Wall Street Journal

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    HMM eyes entry into trans-Atlantic alongside $16bn investment plan

    Insurance claims on the rise with box ships forced to brave Cape weather

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead