WSJ: Walmart to offer logistics outside its own marketplace sales

PLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALSCHRW: PROFIT-TAKINGCHRW: TESTING HIGHSWMT: MARKETPLACE FOCUSZIM: 'RALLY WITHOUT LEGS'MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN PUSHAAPL: TRIMMINGDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEAAPL: CFO STEPS DOWNDHL: PREPPING FOR NEW STRATEGY DISCLOSURELOW: 'DEI' SPOTLIGHTR: STAR PERFORMERAMZN: DEAL-MAKINGWTC: HOLDING

Walmart Illustration 143168216 © Alexey Novikov Dreamstime.com
By

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

(The retailer’s new services for third-party sellers take a page from Amazon’s fulfillment operation)

Walmart is extending its competition with Amazon.com deeper into the logistics arena by opening its fulfillment services to merchants who want to fill orders from customers on platforms outside the retailer’s own marketplace. 

Walmart said third-party sellers will soon be able to use Walmart’s warehousing, delivery and returns services to fill orders placed on platforms beyond Walmart’s website, including Target, Etsy and even Amazon.

The country’s largest retailer by revenue said it would also start offering to handle imports on behalf of merchants from ports of origin in Asia to Walmart’s U.S. distribution centers, and will offer sellers access to less-than-truckload and full-truckload shipments at discounted rates. 

Manish Joneja, the company’s senior vice president of U.S. marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services, said the efforts are meant to help sellers handle the complicated and expensive logistics of importing and transporting goods as well as fulfilling online orders for delivery to customers.

“If I’m a seller, I want to focus on my product. I want to focus on my customer. I need help with logistics, supply chain, different elements,” Joneja said… 

The full post is here.

Also worth a read from WSJ, out recently: “Why China Is Starting a New Trade War“.

