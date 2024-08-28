WSJ: Walmart to offer logistics outside its own marketplace sales

By LoadstarEditorial 28/08/2024

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

(The retailer’s new services for third-party sellers take a page from Amazon’s fulfillment operation)

Walmart is extending its competition with Amazon.com deeper into the logistics arena by opening its fulfillment services to merchants who want to fill orders from customers on platforms outside the retailer’s own marketplace.

Walmart said third-party sellers will soon be able to use Walmart’s warehousing, delivery and returns services to fill orders placed on platforms beyond Walmart’s website, including Target, Etsy and even Amazon.