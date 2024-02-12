Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WSJ: Digital freight startup CDL 1000 acquires rival NEXT Trucking

By

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Digital freight broker CDL 1000 acquired competitor NEXT Trucking in an equity deal that extends consolidation in the struggling, technology-focused business of matching trucks and shipments.

The agreement combines Chicago-based CDL 1000’s business, which manages loads on short-haul routes between seaports and warehouses, with similar services at Long Beach, Calif.-based NEXT Trucking focused on the nation’s busiest container port complex at Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California.

CDL 1000 didn’t reveal terms of the deal. Andrew Sobko, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the acquisition as well as the November 2023 purchase of Hickory Transportation Services, a Jacksonville-Fla.-based freight broker focused on the U.S. Southeast, will expand the company’s services and boost its nationwide reach…

The full post is here.

More here… and then, if interested, please read this: “CDL 1000 Acquires NEXT Trucking: A Strategic Move Reshaping Logistics”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CDL 1000 NEXT Trucking The Wall Street Journal

    Most Read

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations