WSJ: 'Mickey Mouse has left the metaverse'

By LoadstarEditorial 30/03/2023

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports that Walt Disney “has eliminated its next-generation storytelling and consumer-experiences unit, the small division that was developing metaverse strategies”.

That is part of a broader restructuring that is expected to reduce head count by around 7,000 across the group over the next two months, WSJ added.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN