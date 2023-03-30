WSJ: 'Mickey Mouse has left the metaverse'

WSJ: Kuehne + Nagel seeks expansion
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports: The world’s largest freight forwarder by revenue has big plans for ...
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports that Walt Disney “has eliminated its next-generation storytelling and consumer-experiences unit, the small division that was developing metaverse strategies”.
That is part of a broader restructuring that is expected to reduce head count by around 7,000 across the group over the next two months, WSJ added.
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering
Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers
Beijing and Moscow develop rail trade with new route and river bridge
Comment on this article