WSJ: Companies are balking at the high costs of running electric trucks

WSJ: Digital freight startup CDL 1000 acquires rival NEXT Trucking
Digital freight broker CDL 1000 acquired competitor NEXT Trucking in an equity
(… guess you remember what our Mr Joy, a land transport veteran, has been saying on the topic in the past year or so?)
Today, The Wall Street Journal reports:
Executives at truck leasing company Ryder System spent years listening to some of their biggest customers say they wanted to switch to battery-electric big rigs.
Now that the heavy-duty trucks are available, the company says, few customers want to pay for them.
“The economics just don’t work for most companies,” said Robert Sanchez, the chief executive of Ryder, which manages 250,000 trucks and vans for tens of thousands of retailers and manufacturers.
Ryder’s experience illustrates the challenges facing state and federal governments as they try to push truckers out of heavily polluting diesel rigs and into zero-emissions vehicles. It suggests that truck makers will need to make significant advances in battery weight, range and charging times if battery-electric trucks are to seriously challenge diesel rigs in a highly competitive freight sector that runs on thin margins…
The full WSJ post is here.
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
