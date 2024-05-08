WSJ: Companies are balking at the high costs of running electric trucks

By LoadstarEditorial 08/05/2024

(… guess you remember what our Mr Joy, a land transport veteran, has been saying on the topic in the past year or so?)

Today, The Wall Street Journal reports:

Executives at truck leasing company Ryder System spent years listening to some of their biggest customers say they wanted to switch to battery-electric big rigs.

Now that the heavy-duty trucks are available, the company says, few customers want to pay for them.