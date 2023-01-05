WSJ: Amazon layoffs to hit over 18,000 workers, the most in recent tech wave

By LoadstarEditorial 05/01/2023

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Amazon. AMZN -0.79% com Inc.’s layoffs will affect more than 18,000 employees, the highest reduction tally revealed in the past year at a major technology company as the industry pares back amid economic uncertainty.

The layoffs are concentrated in the company’s corporate ranks and represent roughly 5% of that element of its workforce, and 1.2% of its overall tally of 1.5 million employees as of September.

The Seattle-based company in November said that it was beginning layoffs, with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN