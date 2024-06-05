WSJ: Digital freight startup Transfix sells brokerage unit

By LoadstarEditorial 05/06/2024

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Digital freight startup Transfix sold its brokerage unit and is resetting itself as a software provider, the latest in a string of setbacks for digital upstarts that only a few years ago threatened to disrupt trucking’s load-matching business.

The company, which was considering a public listing only two years ago through a reverse merger, is selling the digital middleman operation to trucking and warehousing company NFI Industries.