WSJ: Supply-chain finance programs seeing cuts as companies face high interest rates

By LoadstarEditorial 05/07/2024

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Big companies including AT&T, Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme are pulling back on a type of short-term financing that gives them more time to pay their invoices.

These agreements with vendors, known as supply-chain or vendor financing, are popular because they allow buyers to hold on to their cash longer, and the short-term financing typically isn’t counted as debt on corporate balance sheets. But higher interest rates are changing the equation for some companies.