WSJ: Supply-chain finance programs seeing cuts as companies face high interest rates

WSJ: Digital freight startup Transfix sells brokerage unit
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports: Digital freight startup Transfix sold its brokerage unit and is resetting ...
KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTERDHL: WELCOME TO DETROITF: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'FWRD: LEADERSHIP UPDATEAMZN: A TOP PICK
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:
Big companies including AT&T, Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme are pulling back on a type of short-term financing that gives them more time to pay their invoices.
These agreements with vendors, known as supply-chain or vendor financing, are popular because they allow buyers to hold on to their cash longer, and the short-term financing typically isn’t counted as debt on corporate balance sheets. But higher interest rates are changing the equation for some companies.
AT&T is paying down a program that has seen sharply rising interest rates since the Federal Reserve began hiking rates two years ago. “We used that as a cheap form of financing” when rates were at record-low levels, said Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer at AT&T. But those obligations have grown too expensive, Desroches said…
The full post can be found here.
