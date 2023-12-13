WSJ: Flexport’s Ryan Petersen on exceptions to supply chain automation

By LoadstarEditorial 13/12/2023

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Ryan Petersen started freight forwarder Flexport with the goal of bringing digital tools to the shipping business. A decade later, he says picking up the phone can be just as important as rolling out new technology.

Petersen returned to day-to-day operations at the 10-year-old company in September after his handpicked successor, former Amazon.com logistics executive Dave Clark, resigned. San Francisco-based Flexport’s revenue fell dramatically this year as shipping prices and volumes cratered from pandemic-driven highs—the company isn’t profitable.