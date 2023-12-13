WSJ: Flexport’s Ryan Petersen on exceptions to supply chain automation

WSJ: CMA CGM’s Saadé urges calm as ocean carrier profits plummet
Ryan Petersen started freight forwarder Flexport with the goal of bringing digital tools to the shipping business. A decade later, he says picking up the phone can be just as important as rolling out new technology.
Petersen returned to day-to-day operations at the 10-year-old company in September after his handpicked successor, former Amazon.com logistics executive Dave Clark, resigned. San Francisco-based Flexport’s revenue fell dramatically this year as shipping prices and volumes cratered from pandemic-driven highs—the company isn’t profitable.
Petersen spoke with the Logistics Report about what is needed to turn a profit and what he sees as the role of technology in running a global logistics company. A podcast of the full interview is available here. Edited excerpts are below:
WSJ: Flexport has pitched itself as a disrupter coming into what you describe as an old-school industry running off emails and faxes. At the same time, you believe there is a need for hands-on customer service. Do you feel like technology has been overhyped in its ability to make supply-chain operations more efficient?
Petersen: One thing that has really differentiated Flexport from the rest of tech companies in logistics is that we see ourselves first and foremost as a customer solutions company. We’re going to solve problems for customers and that means we are willing to pick up the phone…
