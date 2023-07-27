WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy

Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Struggling Yellow Corp moved closer to a strike after reports that the company had failed ...
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:
Trucking company Yellow is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter, heightening the threat that one of the nation’s largest freight carriers will shut down as customers abandon it amid a cash crunch and union negotiations.
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Comment on this article