WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

Trucking company Yellow is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter, heightening the threat that one of the nation’s largest freight carriers will shut down as customers abandon it amid a cash crunch and union negotiations.

