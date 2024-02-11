Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: Jack Cooper-led bid for Yellow back on table

By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

A going concern bid for the remaining assets of bankrupt Yellow Corp. appears to be back on the table. A ballot sent to local union heads asks members to agree to settle their WARN Act claims against Yellow with the acquiring company, Next Century Inc. The plan would swap the claims for equity in the startup and potentially recall as many as 14,000 former Yellow workers.

Next Century was formed by Sarah Amico, executive chairperson at car hauler Jack Cooper. She previously led two separate efforts to acquire Yellow as a going concern, following the company’s bankruptcy filing in August. The latest offer was rebuffed by Yellow in December.

The ballot, a copy of which was obtained by FreightWaves, references all Yellow operating companies — YRC, New Penn, Reddaway and Holland. If the plan is approved, the Teamsters union would be able to settle the claims on behalf of its members, “contingent on them [Next Century] acquiring assets of Yellow Corporation as [a] going concern.”

