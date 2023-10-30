RTR Exclusive: Trucking firm prepares long-shot bid for Yellow, seeks US Treasury support

RTR: Chinese AI startup Baichuan raises $300m from Alibaba, Tencent, others
REUTERS reports: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup Baichuan has raised $300 million from investors including Chinese ...
REUTERS reports:
One of the largest U.S. privately owned auto transport companies is quietly mounting a long-shot bid – with increasing interest from the Biden administration – to rescue trucking giant Yellow Corp (YELLQ.PK) from bankruptcy liquidation and bring back some 30,000 union jobs, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
The previously unreported effort by Jack Cooper Transport, a trucking company that counts General Motors (GM.N), Ford (F.N) and Stellantis (STLAM.MI) as its main customers, has gained steam in recent weeks as the powerful International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators stepped up their pressure campaign on the Biden administration…
The full story is here.
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals
Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships
Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article