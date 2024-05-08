Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot

Blood pressure
ID 12498584 © Dw75209 | Dreamstime.com
By

In corporate finance, purely from a seller’s perspective, to ask suitors to shell out top dollar at a time when your core operating cash flows are falling fast – even if momentarily, for whatever reason – is damn tricky.

I guess we all agree on that.

Enter DB Schenker (DBS), the Deutsche Bahn-owned 3PL that has been on the market seemingly forever.

Our sources remain tight-lipped, yet its valuation, long rumoured to be in the €15bn-equity-value ballpark is likely the best case in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn M&A radar Takeover Talk Electric vehicles Volta Trucks

    Most read news

    'I'm scared', says Boeing whistleblower, after two others suffer mysterious deaths

    Shipper frustration as spot rates rise alongside demand, and cargo is rolled

    Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount

    Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'

    Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on

    Rail strike looming in Canada: it will come 'at the worst possible time'

    Flexport's newly liveried aircraft ready as business looks up

    Q1 'better than expected' for Maersk – but 'there's more pressure to come'

    Red Sea: Aries crew free, but more escalation on the way as box ships flee

    CMA CGM to launch China-Mexico express shipping service

    Air cargo market shows ‘positive dynamic’ – but how long will it last?

    HMM and SM Line exchange slots on transpacific routes to boost sales

    Five years on: Mærsk still defending the indefensible

    DSV US expansion continues with major investment in California hub

    Hapag-Lloyd's box tracker will 'close logistics blind spots'

    Forwarders: building a B2C product is 'a very different ballgame'