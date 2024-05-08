News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma

By LoadstarEditorial 08/05/2024

In this episode, host Mike King and guests delve into the intricate puzzles of global supply chains amid geopolitical turmoil, trade disputes and unpredictable market conditions.

They cover Middle East supply chain disruptions, surges in the Asia-Mexico tradelane, evolving air cargo market dynamics in the wake of air space closures and the rise of Chinese e-tailers.

They also consider how shippers can navigate multiple supply chain risks and ask whether some have shipped cargo early this year. If so, what does this mean for the traditional Q3 peak season?

Conversely, if demand increases substantially in the months ahead, can already strained liner networks cope?

Guests:

Tom Crabtree, MD, Trade and Transport Group

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

Part 1 – Container shipping (00:00-38:00)

Key questions tackled:

How do you plan around ever-changing Middle East risk?

Has European trade decoupled from economic growth or is this an early peak season?

Why is Asia to Mexico the most dynamic trade lane in the world?

Why are Chinese exports seemingly outstripping demand? Is this dumping and will it result in more tariffs from importers?

Given record containership deliveries, what happens if the Suez Canal reopens?

If we have a traditional container shipping peak season, can stretched liner networks cope with a surge in demand?

Part 2 – Air cargo analysis (38:00-58:00)

Key questions examined:

Are we seeing a fundamental shift in e-commerce demand?

Will Chinese e-tailers new business models prove sustainable?

How are air space closures for some carriers impacting global freighter and bellyhold operations?

How is shipping disruption firing demand?

What impact will more (and higher) tariffs have on trade?

Air freight supply and demand – where next?

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar