IP: Nasdaq suspends trading in Yellow

The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
After 99 years, Yellow Corp is no longer a going concern. On 7 August, management filed ...
InvestorPlace reports:
Yellow (OTCMKTS:YELLQ) stock has been suspended from trading on the Nasdaq under the YELL stock ticker. Indeed, as of today, the trucking company is trading via over-the-counter “pink sheets.”
What’s up with Yellow lately?
Well after months of speculation, the time of reckoning has finally come for Yellow. The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, fueling speculation that the 100 year-old business would delist from the Nasdaq. This bankruptcy announcement also ...
